Last-place Pescara rehires Zdenek Zeman as coach

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:33 Clint Dempsey cleared to play, gives update on heart condition

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team