Hayward scores 22 as Jazz beat Trail Blazers 111-88

Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and George Hill added 19 as the Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-88 victory Wednesday night.
The Jazz also ended a three-game overall losing streak heading into the All-Star break.
Utah used a 20-4 third-quarter run to take a 15-point lead after Hayward warmed up following a 2-for-9 first half. He scored 13 in the quarter.
Joe Ingles scored 18 for the Jazz, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had torched Utah the six previous games against the Jazz, but were fairly contained most of the night. Lillard finished with 13 and McCollum had 18.
The Trail Blazers cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter, but never got closer than seven.
The Jazz led 40-37 at halftime despite continuing their shooting woes from the previous game. Utah shot a season-low 33 percent from the field in a loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Fortunately for the Jazz, their top-ranked defense held the Blazers to 32.5 percent shooting from the floor in the first 24 minutes. A 12-0 first-quarter run gave Utah a 10-point lead that it extended to 14 midway through the second quarter after a three-point play from Hill.
The Trail Blazers closed the half on an 11-0 stretch, including seven straight from McCollum.
TIP-INS
Trail Blazers: Al-Farouq Aminu did not play due to a left knee sprain. ... Evan Turner missed his third straight game due to a right hand injury. ... Lillard has made a 3-pointer in a career-high 36 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in the NBA this season.
Jazz: Rodney Hood missed his seventh straight game due to a lateral collateral ligament sprain and right knee contusion and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. ... Hayward passed Deron Williams for No. 8 on the Jazz's career scoring list with 7,588.
DEBUT
Center Jusuf Nurkic made his debut with the Blazers after being traded from Denver on Jan. 29. The Nuggets sent Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick for Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round pick and cash considerations.
Nurkic scored 13 points and had seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.
UP NEXT
Trail Blazers: travels to face the Orlando Magic and newly acquired Terrence Ross on Feb. 23.
Jazz: travels to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 24.
