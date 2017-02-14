Sports

February 14, 2017 8:44 PM

Weber's 3 barrage leads Ball St. by N. Illlinois 81-72 in OT

The Associated Press
DEKALB, Ill.

Ryan Weber scored 23 points shooting 7 for 11 from 3-point range and Trey Moses had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ball State to an 81-72 overtime win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals started the extra session with a Jeremie Tyler 3, Franko House had a 3-point play and a jumper, and a Weber 3 capped an 11-0 run from which Northern Illinois could never recover. The Huskies closed to 72-68 on Eugene German's layup with 1:27 to go before Weber buried another 3 26 second later. Levi Bradley added a 3 for Northern Illinois, but the Huskies didn't score again.

Ball State (16-10, 7-6 Mid-American) went on an 8-0 run in the final 4:10 of regulation. Weber's 3 with 14 seconds left tied the game at 61. Tyler finished with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting for the Cardinals, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

German led Northern Illinois (14-12, 6-7) with 20 points and Bradley scored 13. The Huskies have lost three straight.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clint Dempsey updates at Sounders training

View more video

Sports Videos