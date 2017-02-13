Sports

February 13, 2017 4:11 PM

AP Source: 1B Adam Lind agrees with Nats, pending physical

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

A person familiar with the deal says that the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal with free-agent first baseman Adam Lind, pending a physical.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because nothing had been announced by the Nationals.

The contract would pay Lind $1 million in 2017, and includes a club option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout.

The terms were reported earlier by The Washington Post.

Lind, who is 33, batted .239 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs for the Seattle Mariners last season.

