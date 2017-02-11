Sports

February 11, 2017 8:44 PM

UTEP gets 7th league win, beats Southern Miss 80-50

The Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas

Dominic Artis nailed six from beyond the arc for 20 points as UTEP rolled to its most dominating conference win this season, drubbing Southern Mississippi 80-50 on Saturday night.

UTEP took a 41-31 lead into the locker room. They started the second half on a 25-9 run to go up 66-40 at the 11:22 mark. The Miners won the second half 39-19.

Artis was 7 of 14 from the field, had 10 assists and six rebounds. Omega Harris added 17 points with five assists and two steals for UTEP (9-15, 7-5 Conference USA) which has won seven of its last nine games. The Miners dropped conference leader Middle Tennessee 57-54 last Saturday before falling to Louisiana Tech 62-61 on Thursday.

The Miners had 22 points in the paint and 15 points off of eight Southern Miss turnovers.

Cortez Edwards led the Golden Eagles (7-18, 4-9) with 13 points.

