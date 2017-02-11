Sports

February 11, 2017 7:00 PM

Chattanooga slips past Wofford 73-65

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Greg Pryor scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Chattanooga overtook Wofford in the second half for a 73-65 win Saturday night.

Justin Tuoyo added 11 points and Casey Jones and Rodney Chatman had 10 apiece for Chattanooga, which shot 63 percent in the second half. Pryor was 6 of 9 from the field overall, collected eight rebounds and had three assists.

Trailing by four at the break, Chattanooga (18-7, 9-4 Southern Conference) took the lead during a 17-2 run that included two 3-pointers from Nat Dixon and one from Tre' McLean to make it 67-60 with just over a minute to play.

Wofford (13-14, 8-6) twice trimmed the gap back to four but Chattanooga hung on down the stretch to snap the Terriers' four-game win streak.

Fletcher Magee led Wofford with 26 points and Ryan Sawvell added 16 to go with 11 rebounds.

