McPhee leads No. 8 Stanford women past Colorado 64-51

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case Pause

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park