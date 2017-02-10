Utah tops Cal 73-64 to sweep season series

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case Pause

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne