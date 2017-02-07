Brady Hoke joins Tennessee's staff as defensive line coach

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions Pause

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets