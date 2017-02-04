Ryan, Falcons, Cowboys big winners on NFL awards night

2:01 Western Washington University equestrian team hosts competition in Lynden Pause

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

2:32 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in January

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation