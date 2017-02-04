Wesibrod has double-double, Lamar rolls McNeese St. 77-57

2:01 Western Washington University equestrian team hosts competition in Lynden Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:32 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in January

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:48 Thousands protest at Sea-Tac airport in response to immigration restrictions