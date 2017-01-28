Kuzma has 18 points as Utah beats Oregon State, 86-78

Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Utah held off Oregon State's late rally for an 86-78 victory on Saturday night.
David Collette had 13 points, and Parker Van Dyke and JoJo Zamora added 11 apiece as Utah (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) led by as many as 28 points before subbing in the seldom-used reserves midway through the second half.
Stephen Thompson Jr. had a career-high 30 points and JaQuori McLaughin scored 22 to lead a furious comeback that got Oregon State (4-18, 0-9) within six points in the final minute.
Utah's bench players let the lead slip within single digits as Thompson scored on a dunk and two free throws to make it 78-70 with 2:00 remaining. The Utes' starters returned but Thompson scored again and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 51.1 seconds left. He made two of three free throws to pull the Beavers to 81-74.
The Utes shot 58 percent from the field but were just 14 of 26 from the line as they struggled against the injury-decimated Beavers, the only winless team in the Pac-12.
Devon Daniels, who violated an undisclosed team rule, didn't start for the first time this season and added nine points as Utah won its third game in the last four.
Lorenzo Bonam's 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave Utah a 42-30 lead.
UP NEXT
Utah is on the road, facing California on Thursday and Stanford on Saturday.
Oregon State hosts No. 7 Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.
