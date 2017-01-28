Villarreal snaps winless streak to beat Granada 2-0 in Spain

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small Pause

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:05 Seattle Sounders open 2017 training camp