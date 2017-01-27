NC State-Louisville, Duke-Notre Dame headline week in ACC

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats