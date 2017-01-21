Pettway's 18 points lead Bryant past Robert Morris, 59-56

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham Pause

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:15 Watch what one Bellingham man did as soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in