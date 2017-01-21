Sports

January 21, 2017 4:01 PM

College of Charleston rebounds in Colonial with 73-60

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Grant Riller and Joe Chealey each scored 17 points and the College of Charleston defeated James Madison 73-60 on Saturday, rebounding from its first loss in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Charleston had fallen to North Carolina-Wilmington on Thursday, ending a seven-game win streak, in a meeting of the CAA unbeatens. The rematch is Feb. 2 in Wilmington.

Jarrell Brantley added 15 points and Marquise Pointer 10 for the Cougars (16-5, 7-1). Chealey and Riller combined to make 17 of 20 free throws — Charleston was 28 of 35 at the line while James Madison shot 14 of 18.

Paulius Satkus led the Dukes (6-15, 4-4) with 20 points, Joey McLean added 14 and Ramone Snowden 13.

Charleston made seven 3-pointers to James Madison's four, but the disparity in foul shots was a key difference in an otherwise even game that saw six ties and 10 lead changes.

