Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout

Ryan Ellis scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as the Nashville Predators snapped Edmonton's four-game winning streak by beating the Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.
Viktor Arvidsson also scored in regulation for the Predators, who have won five of six.
Matt Hendricks and Milan Lucic had the goals for the Oilers, who got 42 saves from Cam Talbot.
Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots for the win.
Nashville went up 2-1 seven minutes into the third when Ellis' long knuckler beat Talbot up high after appearing to deflect off the glove of defender Brandon Davidson.
Edmonton tied it again on a power play with 4:29 left in the third. Leon Draisaitl sent the puck in front and Lucic tipped it past Rinne to end a 12-game scoring drought.
The Oilers had a ton of chances in overtime, but Nashville's Ryan Johansen came closest to ending it, hitting a post behind Talbot with 27 seconds left.
Both goalies were sharp in the scoreless first period, with Talbot making 12 saves and Rinne eight.
The Oilers came close to breaking the deadlock six minutes into the second period as a short-handed shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins trickled past Rinne, who wriggled his way back into position to stop the rebound opportunity.
Nashville finally got the game's first goal with 2:48 left in the second when Arvidsson put his team's second rebound attempt up and over Talbot for his 11th goal of the season.
Edmonton tied it 41 seconds later as Hendricks' wrist shot got through Rinne's legs and dribbled into the net.
NOTES: It was the first of three meetings between the Oilers and Predators this season and the lone game in Edmonton. . Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. . Rinne entered 6-0 in his last six appearances against the Oilers, with a 0.99 goals-against average and .965 save percentage.
UP NEXT
Predators: Wrap up a five-game road trip in Minnesota on Sunday.
Oilers: Right back at it Saturday in Calgary.
