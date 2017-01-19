Furman builds 27-point lead, cruises over E. Tennessee State

0:50 Incoming WH Press Secretary talks about Trump administration's priorities Pause

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom