Moses' 3rd double-double leads Ball St past Central Michigan

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss