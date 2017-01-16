Jets guard Brian Winters gets 4-year extension

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday Pause

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge"

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly