Breanna Stewart flying home from China to rehab injured knee

1:40 Paul Richardson on what he thinks he showed Seahawks in playoffs Pause

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday

2:31 Russell Wilson after Seahawks' season ends in ATL: "We still believe"

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration