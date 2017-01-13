Arizona State's Graham apologizes for obscene gesture

Arizona State's Torian Graham has apologized for making an obscene gesture Thursday night before the Sun Devils' loss at No. 16 Arizona.
Graham flipped both middle fingers at Arizona's student section as he walked toward the locker room, a gesture that was caught on camera. Graham said on Twitter that he was responding to racial slurs, but later deleted the tweet.
On Friday, he issued a statement through the school apologizing for his actions, saying there was no excuse.
Arizona officials say they are looking into the allegation that racial slurs were shouted from the student section known as the Zona Zoo.
