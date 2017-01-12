McIlroy gets strong start to 2017 with opening 67 at SA Open

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference