Best day ever: Destanee hits with Serena, her inspiration

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:03 Mom and 3 kids escape Ferndale area fire

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions