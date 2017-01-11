Frazier, Maten lead Georgia over Mississippi 69-47

J.J. Frazier scored 17 points, Yante Maten added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Georgia beat Mississippi 69-47 on Wednesday night.
Georgia (11-5, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) led for almost the entire game, scoring nine straight points to take a 17-9 lead midway through the first half.
Ole Miss (10-6, 1-3) had easily its worst offensive game of the season. Before Wednesday's rough night, the fewest points the Rebels had scored this season was 62 in a loss to Middle Tennessee. Terence Davis led the Rebels with 12 points while Sebastian Saiz added 11.
Georgia jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead after the Rebels shot just 5 of 30 (16.7 percent) from the field. The Ole Miss offense was hobbled when Deandre Burnett, who is the team's leading scorer at 19 points per game, sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't return.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: The Bulldogs had another impressive performance in conference play, especially on the defensive end. Frazier and Maten were once again a good one-two combination on the offensive end.
Ole Miss: The Rebels had a big chance to gain momentum after a nice road win over Auburn on Saturday. Instead, Ole Miss played one of its worst games of the season. The offense looked lost most of the night, especially after Burnett's injury.
STAT OF THE GAME
Ole Miss finished with just four assists and shot 14 of 51 (27.5 percent) from the field.
UP NEXT
Georgia: The Bulldogs travel to face No. 23 Florida on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to face South Carolina on Saturday.
Comments