Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers

San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker (89) and Melker Karlsson (68) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) as Kris Russell (4) and Adam Larsson (6) look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Micheal Haley (38) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) battle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19), Brent Burns (88) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) tries to screen Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Benoit Pouliot (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon (19) battle in the corner during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones (31) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) tries to screen during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Canadian Press via AP
Jason Franson
Comments