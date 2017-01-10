Women's Top 25 Capsules

Top-ranked UConn tied its own NCAA record with its 90th consecutive win, routing No. 20 South Florida 102-37 on Tuesday night.
Saniya Chong scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for the Huskies (15-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who matched the streak Geno Auriemma's program set between November 2008 and December 2010.
Maria Jespersen had 11 points for South Florida (13-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which has never beaten UConn in 21 attempts.
Chong hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 opening run, and the Huskies quickly extinguished any USF hopes for an upset. The Huskies led by 22 after the first 10 minutes.
MICHIGAN STATE 94, No. 11 OHIO STATE 75
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tori Jankoska set Michigan State's single-game scoring record with 42 points and became the Spartans' career scoring leader.
Jankoska moved past Aerial Powers (2014-16) and now has 1,853 career points. She hit a career-high eight 3-pointers on a school-record 19 attempts and made 14 field goals — one shy of the program record — on 25 attempts. Jankoska tied a season high with seven assists, grabbed six rebounds and had two steals.
Branndais Agee added 16 points for Michigan State (13-4, 3-1 Big Ten).
Kelsey Mitchell, who came in averaging 23.7 points, led Ohio State with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting — including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. The Buckeyes (14-5, 4-1) had won five in a row.
No. 16 TEXAS 66, OKLAHOMA STATE 35
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brooke McCarty scored 16 points to lead Texas to its ninth straight win.
Joyner Holmes had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Lashann Higgs and Alecia Sutton added nine points apiece for the Longhorns (11-4, 5-0 Big 12).
Texas led 31-12 at halftime after the Cowgirls shot 16.1 percent from the floor.
Kaylee Jensen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-4, 2-3).
No. 21 DEPAUL 78, ST. JOHN'S 66
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooke Schulte scored 21 points, Amarah Coleman had 15 and DePaul beat St. John's in the Maggie Dixon Classic.
DePaul led 38-30 at halftime despite foul trouble for Schulte and Jacqui Grant. They each had four fouls entering the fourth quarter, but the Blue Demons had a nice cushion after a 27-19 third quarter.
Lauren Prochaska and Tanita Allen each scored 11 points for DePaul (14-4, 6-0 Big East), which has won eight straight.
Jade Walker scored 16 points for St. John's (11-5, 3-2), and Akina Wellere and Aaliyah Lewis added 15 points apiece.
Comments