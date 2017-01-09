Knicks PG Derrick Rose misses game for unknown reason

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness" Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds