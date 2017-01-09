Blaine water deemed safe after outage; boil order lifted

Blaine officials say the city's tap water is safe to drink again.
Residents of the northern Minneapolis suburb had been told to boil water after Blaine's water system went down for a couple of hours Sunday morning. Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2jbBwmp ) reports water quality test confirmed that Blaine's water is free of contaminants, and the boil order was lifted late Monday afternoon.
Dan Disrud, an environmental manager with Anoka County, says residents and businesses should flush faucets for about five minutes and clean any equipment connected to the water supplies before drinking the water.
Blaine officials are still trying to determine what caused the water outage.
Several schools in the Blaine area were closed Monday.
Comments