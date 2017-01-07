Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet