Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98 for 3rd straight

LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers, center, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, left, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, stuffs over Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
LA Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute, left, guards Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, right, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, hangs on the rim after stuffing over Sacramento Kings' Matt Barnes, center, and DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, passes against Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, guards Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, center, passes out of the double team of Los Angeles Clippers' J.J. Redick, left, and Luc Mbah a Moute during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Comments