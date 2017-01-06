Predators defenseman Irwin signs one-year contract extension

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink Pause

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport