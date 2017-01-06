Chelsea's Mikel follows Oscar with China Super League move

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming Pause

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

1:52 Doug Baldwin on his catch that revived Seahawks at SF, another 10-win season