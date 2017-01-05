Lowry scores 33, rallies Raptors to 101-93 win over Jazz

Kyle Lowry scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Toronto Raptors to a come-from-behind 101-93 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.
Lowry, who had 19 points in the final quarter of a comeback win at Utah two weeks ago, added six rebounds and five assists for the Raptors (24-11).
DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and seven rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 13 rebounds as Toronto rallied from a deficit of 11 points in the second period.
The Jazz (22-15), who led for the first 44-plus minutes, were paced by Rudy Gobert's 15 points and 16 rebounds. Shelvin Mack added 17 points and four rebounds.
It was the second straight loss for Utah, which committed 19 turnovers that led to 27 Toronto points.
DeRozan's 18-foot jumper with 3:44 left gave the Raptors their first lead, 89-88.
It was an advantage they never relinquished.
