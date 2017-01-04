Blakeney scores 24, LSU beats Missouri 88-77

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebok Live

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"