US tops Russia 4-3 in world junior hockey semifinal shootout

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"