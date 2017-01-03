Kings rally past Sharks 2-1 in overtime

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night