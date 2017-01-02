Federer wins 1st match on return; France beats Germany

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update