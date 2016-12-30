Sports

December 30, 2016 9:03 PM

Canada helps No. 10 UCLA hand Utah its first loss of season

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Jordin Canada had 18 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 67-56 victory over previously unbeaten Utah In the Pac-12 opener for both teams Friday night.

Monqiue Billings added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (10-2), who have won 19 consecutive home games dating back to last season. Kennedy Burke also had 10 points.

Utah (11-1) won its first 11 games, but it had difficulty working its offense against a top-10 team. Forward Emily Potter had a game-high 20 points for the Utes, and Erika Bean and Tanaeya Boclair added 10 points each.

BIG PICTURE:

Utah started the season with an 11-game winning streak but hadn't played a team close to UCLA's caliber, and it showed. Its first loss can serve as a learning tool for defensive adjustments if the Utes want to finish in the top echelon of the Pac-12.

UCLA made a good impression in its quest to win the Pac-12 Championship by winning its initial conference game in convincing. Last year, the Bruins tied for third in the Pac-12, but this team is better, more experienced and is taking care of business at home.

UP NEXT:

Utah continues its Southern California conference roadtrip with a game at USC on Sunday. The Utes face a strong USC team which cruised to a win in its conference opener.

UCLA will look to improve its consecutive home game win streak Sunday against No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes lost to USC, 79-54, in the Pac-12 opener Friday.

