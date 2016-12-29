2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update Pause

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart