Women's Top 25 Capsules

Lindsay Allen recorded her first career triple-double and Brianna Turner scored 24 points to help No. 2 Notre Dame beat Chattanooga 79-58 on Tuesday night for its 15th consecutive road victory.
Allen had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the sixth triple-double in Notre Dame women's basketball history. Skylar Diggins had two triple-doubles. The other three came from Mary Gavin, Sara Liebscher and Marina Mabrey.
Allen's 11 rebounds represented a career high for the senior guard. Her 12 assists matched a career high.
Notre Dame (12-1) was making its fourth stop on a six-game road stretch that continues Thursday when the Fighting Irish open Atlantic Coast Conference play at North Carolina State.
This six-game stretch represents Notre Dame's longest string of true road games in the program's history. Notre Dame hasn't lost a true road game since falling 91-81 at eventual national champion Connecticut on Dec. 5, 2015.
No. 22 OREGON STATE 73, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 40
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Wiese had 11 points, including two 3-pointers, and six assists and became the first player in Pac-12 history with 300 career made 3s as Oregon State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Breanna Brown had 14 points and Gabriella Hanson added 10 points for Oregon State, which has won eight in a row.
A layup by Aiya El Hassan and then a jumper by Kye Richardson trimmed UAPB's deficit to 20-17, but Oregon State (11-1) closed the second quarter on an 18-6 run — including back-to-back 3s by Hanson and Wiese that made it 38-23 at the break.
Wiese's 300th 3-pointer capped an 8-2 run to open the second half and gave the Beavers a 21-point lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter.
Destiny Brewton scored 14 on 6-of-12 shooting and El Hassan finished with 10 for UAPB (3-8).
