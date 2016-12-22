Iowa rolls past Delaware State 89-57

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl Pause

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham