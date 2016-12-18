Atletico Nacional seals 3rd place at Club World Cup

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:15 Whatcom County first responders find gifts for kids at annual Shop with a Cop

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

0:51 Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission will open new shelter

1:20 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "This was a night about defense, a championship night"

2:30 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' 'championship opportunity' to win NFC West

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"