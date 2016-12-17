Grand Canyon handles Mississippi Valley State 72-62

DeWayne Russell hit four 3-pointers en route to 22 points, and Gerard Martin and Fiifi Aidoo each added 13 to help Grand Canyon beat Mississippi Valley State 72-62 on Saturday night.
Russell added four steals for Grand Canyon (6-5), which had eight as a team.
Tied at 13 with 11:44 in the first half, a 3 from Russell keyed a 7-0 run to give the Antelopes a 21-13 lead. MVSU fought to within four twice later in the half, but Grand Canyon pushed its lead to 41-27 at the break and was never seriously threatened in the second half.
MVSU (0-11) remained winless on the season despite shooting 50 percent (6 of 12) from the arc. Isaac Williams led the Delta Devils with 14 points and six boards. Rashaan Surles added 12 points and Darrell Riley 11.
MVSU began last season 0-14 before its first win, ultimately finishing 8-27.
