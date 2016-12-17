Rockets rally for 10th straight win, stun Wolves in OT

James Harden scored 10 of his 28 points in overtime and the Houston Rockets rallied from 12 points down with just over two minutes to play to win their 10th straight game, 111-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Harden also had 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets, who have not lost since Nov. 29. Ryan Anderson scored 28 points, and Eric Gordon finished with 20.
Houston trailed 93-81 with 2:04 to play, but Anderson and Trevor Ariza hit two 3-pointers each in a 14-2 run.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 41 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Minnesota, and Zach LaVine scored 24 points. But the Wolves turned the ball over 22 times and couldn't get a stop down the stretch to miss their chance for their first back-to-back wins this season.
One night after setting NBA records with 24 made 3s on 61 attempts, the Rockets started the game 7 for 29 from deep. But they found their range in the nick of time, hitting 10 of their final 22 3s, including five in the final 2:38 of regulation.
Anderson's first 3 of the game-winning surge splashed through with 2:03 to play, and his second cut the deficit to 95-92 with 33 seconds to go. Ariza, who missed eight of his first nine 3s in the game, hit one from the corner to tie it at 95 with 6.5 seconds to go.
Harden opened OT with a 3, and then scored on two zig-zagging drives to the rim to put Houston in control and the Rockets withstood a late charge from Minnesota.
It was a big win for the Rockets, who overcame a slow start to improve to 4-0 on the second night of back-to-backs.
TIP-INS
Rockets: C Clint Capela left with a bruised left leg and did not return. ... Anderson scored at least 18 points for the third time in four games. He had four 18-point games in the first 24 of the season. ... Houston went 1 for 9 from deep in the second quarter. ... Nene was able to play on the second night of a back-to-back.
Timberwolves: Minnesota missed seven free throws, continuing a season-long problem. ... PG Ricky Rubio appeared to roll his left ankle late in the second quarter but was able to return in the second half. ... Towns posted his seventh straight double-double.
ROCKETS 3s
Houston coach Mike D'Antoni was told before the game that the Target Center record for 3-pointers attempted was 40.
"In the first half?" he quipped.
Anderson was 7 for 16 from deep, Ariza and Harden went 3 for 11 and Gordon was 4 for 10, his 13th straight game with at least three 3s, tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history.
UP NEXT
Rockets: Houston heads home and gets two days off before hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Timberwolves: Minnesota stays home and hosts the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
