Seton Hall cruises to 81-68 win over Delaware

Angel Delgado matched a career-high with 22 points and added 15 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to an 81-68 win over Delaware on Saturday night.
Delgado finished an efficient 9 of 12 from the field. Madison Jones added 15 points and Desi Rodriguez had 12 for Seton Hall (9-2), which has won five in a row and moved to a perfect 4-0 at home.
Anthony Mosely scored 21 points and Ryan Daly finished with 19 to lead Delaware (5-5), which shot just 40 percent and 4 of 16 from 3-point range.
The Pirates held an eight-point lead (34-26) at the break and pushed it to double digits early in the second following a 3 and a layup from Jones.
The Blue Hens managed to cut it back to 63-56 but never seriously threatened the rest of the night.
Comments