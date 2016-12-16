Friday's Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota football team is threatening to boycott one of the nation's top second-tier bowl games over the suspension of 10 players accused of participating in a sexual assault.
Prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges, and the players thought the matter was behind them. But a separate school investigation concluded Wednesday that the athletes violated a policy adopted last year that defines sexual assault as anything without a "clear and unambiguous" expression of consent.
Now, less than two weeks before the Golden Gophers' scheduled Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl appearance against Washington State, the walkout threatens to upend the San Diego game.
On Thursday, the entire team gathered to tell reporters they will not practice or play unless the suspensions are revoked. Several players also are facing possible expulsion.
In a joint statement, university President Eric Kaler and athletic director Mark Coyle called the suspensions "a values-based decision," not a legal judgment.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A video showing Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching a female student was released to The Associated Press.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered the release last week of a video that the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued to obtain.
The Associated Press acquired videos showing two angles of the incident. One, which shows the altercation, is the video the OAB sued for. The other shows another angle of the incident.
The video shows Amelia Molitor shove Mixon, and the football player feint at her. She then slapped both sides of his neck before he floored her with a right hand to the face. She remained on the floor for several minutes.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has hired another former Southern California head coach as offensive coordinator, turning to Steve Sarkisian to once again replace Lane Kiffin.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the move, with Kiffin having been hired to take over the Florida Atlantic program. Sarkisian, who succeeded Kiffin with the Trojans, will also coach the quarterbacks.
Kiffin will run the offense through the playoffs. The top-ranked Tide meets Washington Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl semifinals game.
Sarkisian, who also is a former Washington head coach, was an offensive analyst for Alabama this season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has suspended Lonnie Galloway for the Citrus Bowl following a review of how the co-offensive coordinator handled Wake Forest game plans he received from fired Demon Deacons broadcaster Tommy Elrod.
Athletic director Tom Jurich announced Galloway's suspension after reviewing the assistant coach's receipt and handling of inside information from Elrod. Jurich said in a release that information shouldn't have been shared by Wake Forest "and it should not have been received by anyone at the University of Louisville."
"We did not do what should have been done," Jurich said, noting that Louisville did not seek the information.
The AD said he regrets what happened and that "the right and ethical thing would have been for us not to accept the information." Jurich, who said he has been in contact with the Atlantic Coast Conference, said the school would accept any appropriate decisions from Commissioner John Swofford.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — A record six teams are paying baseball's luxury tax this season, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers at $31.8 million and the New York Yankees at $27.4 million.
Boston ($4.5 million), Detroit ($4 million), San Francisco ($3.4 million) and the World Series champion Chicago Cubs ($2.96 million) also were sent bills by the commissioner's office, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.
The Yankees are paying for the 14th straight year since the tax began, raising their total to $325 million. New York has said it hopes to get below the threshold by 2018.
Los Angeles owes for the fourth consecutive year and like New York pays at a 50 percent rate on the amount above the $189 million threshold. The Dodgers paid a record $43 million for 2015, and their four-year total is $113 million.
Boston and San Francisco pay at a 30 percent rate as offenders for the second straight year, and Detroit and the Cubs — a first-time payer — are at 17.5 percent.
The number of teams over the threshold topped last year's mark of four. This year's total tax was $74 million.
GYMNASTICS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former doctor for USA Gymnastics, already facing sexual assault charges in Michigan court, was arrested on federal child pornography charges.
Dr. Larry Nassar was arrested in Holt, Michigan, and transported to federal court in western Michigan. He appeared without a lawyer and remains in custody.
Nassar has been under scrutiny since September when two gymnasts, including a member of the 2000 U.S. women's Olympic team, said they were sexually abused by him when they were teens. He denies it.
The indictment says Nassar received child pornography and possessed thousands of images, from 2003 through 2016. Email and phone messages seeking comment from his attorney weren't immediately returned. U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles will hold a news conference Monday.
PRO BASKETBALL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sevyn Streeter performed the national anthem wearing a "We Matter" jersey before the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The R&B artist had been scheduled to sing before the 76ers' home opener in October, but was scratched by the team two minutes before the performance because she was wearing a "We Matter" T-shirt.
The organization, following backlash from players and other members of the organization, apologized to Streeter two days later and invited her to sing at a future game.
Streeter came to center court on Friday in a black jersey with the words "We Matter" above the No. 7. She received applause upon her introduction and cheers when she completed the song.
