Wall leads Wizards to 122-108 win over Pistons

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win Pause

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree