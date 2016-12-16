Lake View wins SC Class A state title

Tyshawn McDaniel ran for two long touchdowns and a 53-yard punt return score to lead Lake View to a 31-14 victory over Lamar to win the South Carolina Class A high school football championship Friday night.
McDaniel finished with 182 yards rushing on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 57 and 41 yards. By the time McDaniel burst home with his punt-return TD with 1:52 left in the third quarter, Lake View (14-0) led 25-0 and cruised to its 10th state title.
Lamar (13-1) was held to three yards rushing by the Wild Gators.
McDaniel started Lake View's scoring with his 57-yard scoring run. He extended the lead to 19-0 in the third quarter with his 41-yard TD before capping things with his punt return score.
Lamar quarterback Rashad Coleman threw for 187 yards, but had two interceptions and was sacked four times.
