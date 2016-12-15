Nash scores short-handed in 3rd, Rangers shut out Stars 2-0

Rick Nash scored an unassisted goal short-handed in the third period and two New York Rangers goalies combined to shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Thursday night
Nash broke up a pass by Jamie Benn near the Rangers' blue line, skated down the ice and put a snap shot past Dallas goalie Antti Niemi at 7:08.
Mats Zuccarello added an empty-net goal.
Henrik Lundqvist started in net for New York for the first time in six games, but left for 5:31 of the first period after Dallas' Cody Eakin hit him behind the net. Eakin received a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct.
Lundqvist finished with 27 saves. His brief replacement, Antti Raanta, had none.
Niemi made 28 saves for Dallas.
The Rangers have won four of five. The Stars missed a chance to match their longest winning streak this season at two games.
